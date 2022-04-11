Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.19. 36,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,549. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

