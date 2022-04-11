Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 440,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,467. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

