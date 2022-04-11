Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.42. 10,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,368. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

