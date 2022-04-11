MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TC Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after buying an additional 707,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 138,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,257. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

