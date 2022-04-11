Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

ZION traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $64.39. 20,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

