MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.89. 6,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

