Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 158,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

