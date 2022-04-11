MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1,076.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,130. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.