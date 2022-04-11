Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,584. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

