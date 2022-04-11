MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.13. 102,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

