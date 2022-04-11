Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.14. 3,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.