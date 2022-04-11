Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

