Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.05. 17,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

