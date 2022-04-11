The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 232,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $30.13.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 55,356 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

