Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.71. 9,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

