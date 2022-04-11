Spell Token (SPELL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.55 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $364.55 million and approximately $61.55 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Spell Token

SPELL is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 85,237,385,781 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

