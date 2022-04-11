WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00014517 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $45.21 million and $920,053.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

