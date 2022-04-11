Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG traded down $7.36 on Monday, reaching $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.