United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

