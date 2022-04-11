Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,620 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,869. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.