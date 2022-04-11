Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 113,187 Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) by 271.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Greenidge Generation were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

