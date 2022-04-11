Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

