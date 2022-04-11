Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 360,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.75% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

SDIG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,754. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

