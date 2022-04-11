Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 291,285 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BW remained flat at $$7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,487. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.