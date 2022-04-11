Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.98. 2,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 55,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $632.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

