Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

