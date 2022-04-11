Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

