Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.73

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 114359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$58.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

