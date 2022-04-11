Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.73

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 114359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The firm has a market cap of C$58.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56.
About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.