Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.65 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $82,790,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $613.64. 20,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

