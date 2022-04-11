$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.38. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.