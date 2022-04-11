Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

