Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. 259,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

