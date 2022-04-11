Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

