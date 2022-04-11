Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 368,150 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

