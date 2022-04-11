Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,259,000.

TLT traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.82. 1,171,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,647,580. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

