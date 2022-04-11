Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.15% of Trinity Capital worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.20. 225,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.22. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 1,550 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,475 shares of company stock worth $45,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

