Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $113,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.05. 211,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

