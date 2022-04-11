Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.25% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

WOOF traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.67. 41,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.