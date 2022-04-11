Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 109,279 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $45,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.25. 31,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

