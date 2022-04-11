Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $333.05 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $333.05 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00364655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00094742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,454,532 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

