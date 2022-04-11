Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

