Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $241.01. 89,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,257. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

