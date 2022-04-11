TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

