Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.