Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 894,931 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $37.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

