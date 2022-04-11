TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.08. 36,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.