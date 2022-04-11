Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 5.9%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.08. 29,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,142,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.