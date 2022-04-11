Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,135 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after acquiring an additional 221,653 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,398 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.