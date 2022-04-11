Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 58,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,237,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,386,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,093,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

