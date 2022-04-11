ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.96

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

